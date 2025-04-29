Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Southsea boy has published five books and been accepted on to an exclusive book site as he pursues his passion for writing.

Issach Vetharajah, 10, from Southsea caught the writing bug after being assigned his first piece of homework at six years old. Four years later he has published five books and features on BookBub, a site that promotes new authors but has a strict vetting process for who it accepts.

Issach Vetharajah (10) from Southsea, has been writing his own stories since he was six-years-old. | Sarah Standing

From science-fiction to fantasy, Issach has a passion for creating new worlds inspired by his favourite films and tv shows including Star Wars and Harry Potter.

It is a passion he stumbled upon reluctantly. Issach said: “I have always wanted to publish my book ever since my first piece of homework which was a writing task. I didn't want to do it initially and then I just did it and I really liked it. Since then I have written as a hobby.

“I get my ideas from TV shows or books that are similar, although there are not many books that are similar to it. I have a cousin who helps me with ideas as well, he is the same age as me and is called Muhammad-Yusef. He gives me some ideas and I write it.”

While still only ten years old, his research into publishing and entryways into the industry belie his years. Having created Guardians of the Universe (GOTU), a story spanning numerous galaxies and timelines, he tried to find a publisher.

Issach said: “I was emailing publishers but they never got back to me. When I turned 10 I started to look and see if I could self-publish them on a website which is when found Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) and they could publish it for me.”

Issach Vetharajah with his Guardians of the Universe novel. Picture: Sarah Standing (170425-4202) | Sarah Standing

After reading articles on self-publishing and finding Amazon KDP, he signed up for it using his parents credentials without them knowing. It came as a surprise to them when he rushed to meet them one morning to tell them he had published his books.

Having published his first books he was contacted by BookBub, a site that promotes new authors but is stringent in its selection process for who qualifies. However, after approaching Issach, they accepted his novels, which means they are now available for readers across the world.

With five stories published, Issach is not stopping there. He is currently writing three scary short stories and has lots of ideas for future stories and future worlds to build. Issach said: “With writing, you can do whatever you want, there is no limits.”

Issach’s books can be found on Amazon, as well as on his website gotustudios.com.