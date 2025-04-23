Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Teachers and school staff from across the area have been strengthening international partnerships with China as part of a special visit to Beijing - and making sure that the Pompey Chimes were also ringing out loud and clear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a wider programme run by the Havant Federation of Schools, Crookhorn College's deputy headteacher James Collins recently led a team of 13 school staff on the trip, where the staff visited eight schools across China.

The visit aimed to develop strong links and collaborative opportunities between the two countries, as part of a longer programme that has run for several years. The programme saw staff members from the Waterlooville school as well as Horndean Technology College, Warblington School in Havant, Park Community School in Havant and The Hayling College participating. Julie Summerfield, the headteacher at HTC, was overseeing the initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visiting teachers and school staff in China | Contributed

During their visit, the staff engaged with students, teachers, and administrators at each school and gave a series of presentations to some of the country’s leading educationalists about the UK’s education system.

The Chinese system made a lasting impression on Mr Collins and other school staff who explored various educational practices and discussed potential exchange programs that could benefit both Chinese and British students.

James Collins expressed his enthusiasm about the trip and said the initiative was part of Crookhorn College's broader strategy to enhance global learning experiences for its students.

From Crookhorn to China - Mr Collins giving a presentation | Contributed

He said: "This visit has been incredibly enriching. We have learned a great deal from our Chinese counterparts, and there is far more that unites us as educationalists than divides us. We are excited about the possibilities for future collaboration and thank the Chinese education system for funding this collaboration. We have agreed to work together on initiatives such as teacher training and cultural exchanges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This partnerships marks a significant step towards creating a more interconnected educational environment where students can gain insights into different cultures while enhancing their academic experiences. "

James and Michaela from Crookhorn College with students from China | James Collins

Michaela Bishop, the assistant headteacher at Crookhorn, echoed these sentiments: "Building these international relationships is crucial for providing our students with diverse perspectives and opportunities.

“We shared many of our ideas on student wellbeing and supporting mental health, which is a key priority for British schools".

Headteachers received Pompey scarves | Contributed

As a gesture of goodwill, James and Michaela presented each headteacher with gifts from Crookhorn, which included books about the History of Portsmouth and the Pompey FC club scarf. These gifts were warmly received, with each headteacher expressing their appreciation and love for the items as well as having to sing the famous chimes!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a further development of this partnership, Chinese schools will be visiting Havant schools over the summer months, bringing students and staff to experience British schooling and culture for a week.

This visit will provide an excellent opportunity for students from both countries to learn from each other and build lasting friendships.