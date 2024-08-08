A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a crash involving a car.

Police were called at 7.40pm on Sunday 4 August to a report of a collision at the junction of Sultan Road and Cressy Road, Buckland, involving a white Toyota Yaris and a red Benelli motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s from Portsmouth, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and is being treated in hospital. “As part of our investigation we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision as well as anyone with relevant CCTV or dash cam footage,” a police spokesperson said.