Motorists are being warned of closures starting today (Monday 8 July) on the A27 between Havant and Emsworth due to bridge repairs, National Highways has announced.

A27 at Havant bypass. Picture: Google Street View.

The work will be undertaken in two phases, for three consecutive months including overnight and full weekend closures. The closures are needed to allow the replacement of bridge joints, waterproofing, resurfacing, and replacing the central concrete barrier.

To undertake the work safely, there will be narrow lanes with a 50mph speed limit in place. There will also be overnight closures and full weekend carriageway closures between 9pm to 6am.

Phase one will include narrow lanes installation and removals on 8 July, for one night, with the eastbound closed to install narrow lanes with a 50mph speed restriction . On 9 July, for one night, the westbound will be closed to install narrow lanes with a 50mph speed restriction.

Then on 8 August, for one night, the eastbound is closed to remove narrow lanes. On 9 August, for one night, the westbound is closed to remove narrow lanes. A westbound overnight closure includes from Wednesday 10 July to Friday 9 August.

Eastbound overnight closures include from Friday 12 July for one night, Saturday 27 July for two nights and Monday 5 August for one night.

Phase two of the works will also see overnight closures and full weekend carriageway closures between 9pm to 6am. Eastbound weekend closure will include Friday 13 September to Monday 16 September before there will be four overnight closures from 16-19 September.

Full westbound weekend closure is from Friday 20 September to Monday 23 September followed by four overnight closures from the 23-26 September.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “Drivers should plan ahead, allow extra during their journeys and follow the diversion route signposted.”