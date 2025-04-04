Air ambulance treats person during emergency Portsmouth incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An air ambulance was called in to treat a person during an emergency incident.

Air ambulance in Buckland Park on Thursday | Stu Vaizey

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance was seen landing at Buckland Park, Buckland, around 1pm on Thursday to treat a patient for a reported medical episode. The person was treated at the scene by medics before they left the area.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: "We can confirm that the air ambulance was dispatched to an incident in Portsmouth at 1.04pm on Thursday 3 April.

"The Critical Care Team consisting of one doctor and a specialist paramedic provided medical treatment to a patient at the scene before returning to base."