Air ambulance treats person during emergency Portsmouth incident
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance was seen landing at Buckland Park, Buckland, around 1pm on Thursday to treat a patient for a reported medical episode. The person was treated at the scene by medics before they left the area.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: "We can confirm that the air ambulance was dispatched to an incident in Portsmouth at 1.04pm on Thursday 3 April.
"The Critical Care Team consisting of one doctor and a specialist paramedic provided medical treatment to a patient at the scene before returning to base."
