Amanda Holden has shared her opinion on the new Jaffa Cake tea launched by Aldi. The BGT star, 52, from Portsmouth, and co-host Jamie Theakston eagerly tried the new range of teas inspired by the nation’s favourite baked goods on air at Heart FM.

Aldi’s new drinks ensure that you’re not left with soggy biscuit pieces at the bottom of your mug and can just enjoy the great taste of the two components. The range includes the Diplomat Salted Caramel Tea, the classic Diplomat Biscuit Tea and the legendary Jaffa Cake Tea.

Jamie Theakston asked Amanda what she made of the Jaffa Cake tea as she sipped. Amanda said: “Oh, it’s actually really nice. It’s more orangey than chocolatey but it’s very pleasant”.

The tea connoisseur didn’t stop there and went on to taste Yorkshire Tea’s biscuit tea as well. Amanda didn’t look quite so impressed and said: “To me, this tastes like a Jammie Dodger” but confessed, after a couple of gulps, that: “I do like it”.

The star was certainly dressed for the occasion wearing a Karen Millen red striped skirt with a central zip and a balloon armed hot red blouse from luxury brand, Self Portrait. She admitted on her Instagram Stories that she may have been wearing the skirt back to front as the tag was in the wrong place. Initially Amanda opted for the traditional ‘zip at the back’ option but then discovered that the zip was supposed to be at the front.

The confused radio star could be seen racing through the Heart studios saying: “Today I have been wearing this fabulous skirt from Karen Millen but I don’t know which way it’s supposed to be worn”.

She also admitted that the balloon arms on her glam top were“really annoying as they keep whacking me in the face”.

The tea could put an end to the great debate on whether or not you should dunk a Jaffa Cake into a cup of tea and listeners were quick to comment on the exciting new tipple. One shopper took to Facebook to share a picture of three boxes of tea that they had purchased from Aldi. The listener confessed that the products had caused a debate at the till over whether it was acceptable to put milk in the cuppa, or if the special flavours were best enjoyed without milk.

