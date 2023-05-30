Britain’s Got Talent presenter, Amanda Holden, was cut off during her speech after watching the first act United 2 Dance perform. The talent show judge, 52, was commenting on the dance group but could not be heard by the viewers leaving many fuming at home.

Amanda donned a daring latex yellow dress with a low cut sweetheart neckline for the semi-final in a defiant move against previous viewer complaints to Ofcom. Amanda got a record 663 Ofcom complaints after wearing a revealing dress on the show in 2017 and has continued to wear spectacular outfits year after year. The star radiated glamour with her poker straight, white-blonde hair and immaculate make-up. She added height to look with a pair of heels and appeared statuesque during the many standing ovations.

The technical fault leading to the loss of audio was not the only issue that forced viewers to take to Twitter to complain. Within minutes of the show starting Ant McPartlin took a tumble landing painfully on his back. The chipper Geordie laughed it off and said: "If you didn’t catch that on telly, it was quite a heavy fall!" and the judges were quick to ask if he was alright. When his co-star Dec Donnelly asked if he was OK, he replied: "I don’t know if I am OK", adding: "I think I wet myself and farted at the same time." leaving the audience in fits of giggles.

One person wrote on Twitter : “So in the first 15 minutes of the first live show, Ant slipped over and there was a random technical issue, interesting start!!” Another viewer shared: “So it wasn’t just me that had the technical fault. The troubles of being LIVE.” One joked: “Best bits so far: Ant falling over and Amanda being silenced for two seconds by a technical fault. What will Dec do in the final to compete with that?”

Despite the initial chaos the acts went on to wow both the judges and the live audience. The show kicked off with dance troupe United 2 Dance who were quickly followed by singer Gamal John. French magician Enzo Weyne delighted fans by making Dec disappear and freerunning trio Parkour Collective took to the stage to stun fans by performing a series of flips and gravity-defying moves.

‘Fartist’ Ichikawa Koikuchi divided opinion leaving some in fits and others disgusted. There was not a dry eye in the building after dancer Musa Motha showcased his grace and talent.

The motivational speaker and dancer from South Africa lost his leg after discovering he had osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. Having his dreams of being a football star snatched away from him he went on to explore other avenues including music, photography, motivational speaking and dance.

He first encountered dance at a neighbourhood party, where he mustered the courage to ask a friend to teach him some modified moves. The next day he joined a street dance team and every Sunday, they would compete with other teams in an open-air stage.

His talents did not go unnoticed and he began appearing in South African TV ads and shows. He even appeared in Drake’s ‘One Dance’ music video.