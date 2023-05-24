Amanda Holden has revealed that the BBC renovation series ‘Amanda and Alan: The Italian Job’ has been nominated in the best Factual category at the National Television Awards . The TV personality, who was born in Portsmouth, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snap of herself and co-star Alan Carr in hard-hats and overalls, revealing the happy news to her two million followers.

She said: “So thrilled to be on the ‘long’ list for the factual award @officialntas if you feel like voting us into the ‘final’ link is on my stories yay #sicily @voltagetvuk ”

Amanda and Alan: The Italian Job is long-listed in the Factual category alongside the likes of Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out, Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, and Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs.

The BGT judge and comedian, previously went to Sicily to film the first series, and last week confirmed a second series was in the works, with the duo set to take on a new project in Tuscany. Fans of the BBC show flooded the comments with praise for the show and congratulated the presenters for the nomination.

One fan wrote: “Best program all year! Can’t wait for the next instalment!,” and another commented: “👏👏👏 Well done! we will be voting for you!” Whilst a third said: “It was an awesome programme must admit, humour, glamour and to see the eventual outcome of your property.”

Many pointed out that the success of the show was down to the relationship dynamic between the two presenters. One follower said: “You two are just the best together,” whilst another commented: “My favourite duo.”

Amanda Holden confirms the return of BBC’s Italian job alongside Alan Carr. (Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback/BBC)

And a third chimed in: “You two are like an old married couple and love you.”

Many of the comments under the posts were fans informing Amanda that they had just voted . The 52-year-old also took to her stories to reveal her ITV show, Britain’s Got Talent has also been long-listed for Best Talent Show.

The first eight-part series of Amanda and Alan: The Italian Job, saw the duo travel to the mediaeval town of Salemi, in Sicily, where they transformed two €1 properties into one stylish holiday home. From plumbing and plastering to knocking down walls, they managed to complete their Sicilian DIY project in just three months.

The finished house, Casa Alamanda, is a play on both of their names and is ready for new owners to move in. All of their hard work in series one paid off as the property is now on the market for €145,000 (£127,500), with all profits from the sale being split between the Comic Relief and Children in Need charities.

Amanda told Mail Online she’s “delighted” the series has been renewed for a second series and hopes to make a difference to the lives of many with the money raised.

She said: “This time I’m considering ditching my nail extensions but I’ll certainly be keeping the lashes! I’ve got the Aperol Spritz on ice and I’m being fitted for a new boiler suit as we speak. I adore Alan and this job suits us both perfectly. The sweetest thing about it all is that we can continue to raise more money for charities that make a huge difference to the lives of so many.”