Amanda Holden cuts a stylish figure in casual sheer workwear, whilst she addresses the impending news headlines saying that she’s always ‘braless.’ The TV personality, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday morning (May 24) to share her outfit of the day, as she does every weekday morning from London’s Global HQ offices.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge opted for more of a casual look as she started her work day, on ‘hump day’, at the Heart FM offices. She donned a white buttoned top with delicate pinstripes, and teamed them with linen flared trousers, which are both from luxury brand, Reiss .

Amanda Holden dresses casual for work as she jokes about ongoing ‘braless’ headlines. (Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)

She finished the look with matching white pointed toe heels and accessorised with simple belt details and delicate jewellery. In the video, Amanda addressed her followers, she said: “Hello, it is hump day. It feels abit humpish today. I’ve come quite casually to work, for me.”

The Heart FM host continued: “I’m in Reiss and Reiss, this top’s a keeper. Perfect for the Summer, as you can dress it up or down, with shorts. It’s a little bit sheer, I’ve got a nude bra underneath here. Although, I’m sure it’ll say ‘Braless Amanda Holden leaves Global building’ after this.

She added: “I’m not braless…hardly ever am braless. Um…I don’t know how I got into a conversation about that. Anyway, have a lovely day…tomorrow’s Thursday, it’s nearly the weekend.”

Amanda previously addressed the headlines which imply that she is always braless, when she is photographed by the paparazzi daily as she walks to-and-from the Leicester square offices in London.

Speaking to OK! Magazine , last month, the BGT judge opened up about the headlines, she said: “It does make me laugh what the press writes. I’m always ‘flaunting’ or ‘parading’ when I’ve got a miniskirt on. I’m like, ‘I’m not flaunting. I’m walking.’”

She continued: “The language in the stories is so weird. You know, ‘As she struts, braless, with her blonde tresses blowing in the wind…’”

Amanda set the record straight by revealing: “I’m not braless. The fact is, I’m wearing SKIMS [bras], but my nipples are always affected by the cold. There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s like the Princess And The Pea – 20 mattresses down and you still see my nipples.”

These are just some of the outfits Amanda has worn on the 16th series of Britain’s Got Talent. (Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)

Amanda recently hit the headlines as she reportedly received Ofcom complaints over her revealing outfits on Britain’s Got Talent. Despite receiving the complaints, the mother-of-two has declared that the ITV show is the perfect chance to "take risks" with her look.

