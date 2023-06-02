Amanda Holden has been slammed by Britain’s Got Talent fans after making controversial comments about wanting “someone fit” to make it to the live ITV finals. The TV personality, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, graced our screens for the fourth night of live semi-finals on Thursday, as 40 acts go head-to-head in the battle to secure a place on the Royal Variety show.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly introduced each of the next eight contestants as the judges took their seats behind the panel. The presenting duo asked the judges what they were looking forward to seeing in the round of performances.

As they gave their opinions, Amanda’s comment stood out and didn’t seem to sit well with viewers. Dec said: “Amanda, our golden buzzer act MB14, he is here tonight. You were saying last night you’re a big fan of variety, you’d like to see more variety in the final perhaps?”

The Heart FM host confessed: “I’d also like to see someone fit in the final” to which Dec pointed out: “He ticks that box doesn’t he?”

Although there was some cheer for the comment in the studio, viewers at home were less than impressed and took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Amanda’s choice of words.

One viewer wrote: “Amanda Holden wants ‘someone fit’ in the final – sexism appears to be okay when a woman says these things but flip it and there’s hell to pay! #BGT.” Another wrote: “So Amanda Holden is allowed to say she wants someone fit in the final! MB14, who is 28, 24 years younger than her! Wouldn’t be ok if Simon had said that about a female act. #BGT”

A third added: “#BritainsGotTalent how come Amanda Holden can keep saying she wants someone fit in the final. But if a man said it about wanting a fit woman, there would be uproar. Double standards here. #AmandaHolden.”

This comes after Amanda made similar comments about a magician named Enzo Weyne , on Monday’s live semi-finals, saying: “You’re fit and French and it was sexy magic.” This comment also infuriated some viewers, with one fan writing: “Amanda saying Enzo looked fit rather offering a genuine critique that focused on his clear and apparent magician talent. Bit awkz and kinda creepy! #BGT.”