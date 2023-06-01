Amanda Holden has been slammed by Britain’s Got Talent viewers after she hit out at the "wokery" and "snowflakes" that booed a comedy act on Wednesday evening. The TV judge, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, praised comedian Markus Birdman after his performance, which included ‘edgy’ jokes about following children and his 13-year-old daughter playing a prostitute in a play.

However, some of the comedian’s jokes were met with disapproving boos. Amanda addressed this in her feedback, saying: “For all the snowflakes and all the wokery and everything else that’s out there, I applaud you because this is the way forward, not the other way.”

Amanda Holden slammed by BGT fans for hitting out at ‘wokery’. (Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his comedy performance, Markus quipped: “You don’t know fatherly pride until you see your then-13 year old daughter play a "lady of the night" and absolutely nail it.Any women here? I no longer make jokes at the expense of women, which is a shame, because I had some really good ones.”

In another joke, he said: “Dreams are like children, if you follow them too long, people get very suspicious.” Markus then went on to speak about suffering a stroke, before making a joke at judge Bruno Tonioli’s expense.

He said: “A few years ago, I could barely string a sentence together, and it’s really great for Bruno to recreate that for me this evening.” Although Bruno wasn’t offended by the joke, head judge Simon Cowell pressed his red buzzer.

When Simon was asked why he pressed his buzzer, he said: "I did, and I’ll tell you why." The audience then began to boo at Simon, as he quipped: “Why are you booing me? You weren’t laughing. That was the whole point.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “When we sit here, I gauge the reaction most of the time from what you hear behind us. Whether you’re a singer, dancer, comedian, and yeah, and if you’re a comedian how loud is the audience laughing?”The head judge added: “And compared to the comedian we had last night... not enough, and that is the reason I buzzed you.”

Amanda’s comments about “snowflakes and all the wokery" left some BGT viewers outraged, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts. One fan wrote: “Does Amanda Holden want a job on GB News? Throwing "wokery" and "snowflakes" into the critique of a comedian #BGT".

Another commented: "Amanda Holden just used the words ‘snowflakes’ and ‘wokery’ F***ING CRINGE #BGT." Whilst a third chimed in, adding: "‘All the wokery’ Amanda Holden quickly reminding me why I can’t stand her tbh".

This comes after Amanda received criticism following her “woke” comments during her tributes to the late Paul O’Grady, who died in March, this year. She spoke about Paul during the Heart FM Breakfast show, where she claimed Paul O’Grady "wasn’t woke in any way".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking with her co-host, Jamie Theakston, 52, she said: "Do you know what I loved about him? He was not woke in any way. He had massive opinions on everything, which is why I love people like that."

Some Heart FM listeners took issue with Amanda’s words and questioned whether she even understands the meaning of the term ‘woke’, and whether she knew much about Paul’s life.

One listener tweeted: "Either Amanda has no idea what ‘woke’ means, or she has no idea who Paul O’Grady was". Whilst another added: "The man was a queer activist, trailblazer and unapologetic drag queen on prime time TV when being gay was seen as dirty. What about that isn’t woke?"