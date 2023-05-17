Amanda Holden admitted that her marriage breakdown with Les Dennis was her fault. The TV personality, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, spoke out after it was revealed that her first marriage ended as a result of her affair with actor Neil Morrissey.

She was married to presenter Les Dennis from 1995 to 2003, and since has opened up about the aftermath of the affair, confessing that the intense backlash made her feel like she “couldn’t breathe.” In 2009, Amanda referenced the affair in an interview , saying: “I found the fall from grace incredibly hard to deal with. I can’t bear not to be liked.”

Amanda Holden’s past relationship resurfaces after subtle ‘dig’. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Amanda boldly declared: "I don’t believe women have affairs for no reason. Women don’t seek sex - we seek love and affirmation." She then added: “If a woman has an affair, there is normally a problem in their marriage."

She acknowledged her own responsibility in the split, admitting, "I brought it on myself, I appreciate that, but nothing will ever be as bad again. It was a very dark time.”

Since her turbulent first marriage, Amanda has gone on to become a household name, and now regularly appears on television shows alongside co-hosting a breakfast show, on Heart FM.

At the weekend, Amanda took to Instagram to share some revealing snaps of a trip to Paris with some of the school mums. Following the Instagram posts, Amanda’s ex-husband, Les seemingly made a subtle dig at her on Twitter, which ignited further interest in their past.

In the photo Amanda can be seen enjoying a cocktail at the Parisian bar in a glamorous red dress, crossing her impressive gym-honed legs. She captioned the snap: “Sortie Sortie #Paris #schoolmums 🥂🙏🏻❤️, which translates to her saying she’s ‘going out out.’

A few hours later, Dennis shared a photo from his musical 42nd Street’s dressing room, sitting in a similar position to Amanda, he wrote: "Not in Paris. In Leicester." The post has since gone viral, as many people believe that it was a hilariously light-hearted swipe at his ex-wife.

Followers flooded the comments section with praise for the actor’s post, with one writing: “I think you win the internet today Les.” Whilst another wrote: “You’re a proper legend Les...you don’t take yourself too seriously and are super funny..”

And a third chimed in: “National Treasure vibes right there..😂❤️”

