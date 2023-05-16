News you can trust since 1877
Amanda Holden live streams the hilarious moment Jamie Theakston gets ‘naked’ on their Heart FM show

Amanda Holden is known for playing pranks at the Heart FM offices and posting about her antics online

Simi Mundey
By Simi Mundey
Published 16th May 2023, 16:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:19 BST

Amanda Holden has amused her Instagram followers after going live on the platform to capture the moment Jamie Theakston got ‘naked’ during their Heart FM breakfast show. The TV personality, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, took to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning to post  a cheeky video of her co-host Jamie Theakston, 52, presenting the breakfast show with no top on.

Amanda teased Jamie as she filmed the unlikely scene for listeners, which gave the impression that her co-host was fully ‘naked’ as he sat at a desk. She told followers: “I am sat in the studio with Jamie Theakston in front of me and he is basically naked.”

Jamie argued: “Someone has taken my clothes, and I don’t have a top. I was just trying on a T-shirt and now I have nothing to wear.”

The BGT judge continued to take the opportunity to rip into her co-host, saying : “Jamie Theakston, in fact I’ve gone live on my Instagram, if you want to see Jamie Theakston naked on the radio.” He then briefly flexed his biceps for the camera, before saying: “Just from the waist up, just from the waist up."

Amanda teased: “I can’t see what’s underneath you!” To which Jamie replied, laughing: “Probably for the best.” Fans were quick to flood the comments of the amusing video, which was also posted on the Heart FM’s main page with the caption: “Someone stole @jamie.Theakston‘s clothes.”

Amanda Holden live streams Jamie Theakston ‘naked’ in Heart FM studio. (Photo Credit: Instagram/thisisheart)Amanda Holden live streams Jamie Theakston ‘naked’ in Heart FM studio. (Photo Credit: Instagram/thisisheart)
Amanda Holden live streams Jamie Theakston ‘naked’ in Heart FM studio. (Photo Credit: Instagram/thisisheart)

One person joked: “Jamie started only fans 😂,” while another said: “Traumatised! 😂.” Fellow Heart Radio presenter Lindsey Russell also chimed in, and said: “This is very upsetting.”

While a fourth, made the admission: “Is it bad that @jamie.theakston might have just become my male celeb crush.” As Jamie wound  down the end of the show telling listeners what they can expect from tomorrow’s show, Amanda continued to laugh, saying: “But, are you gonna be dressed?”

Jamie’s T-shirt was eventually given back to him, and in the last few seconds of the livestream Amanda could be heard trying to work out how to end the video. It was recently reported that the Breakfast show attracts a staggering 3.9million listeners every week.

The Heart FM radio team and Amanda Holden are known for their cheeky antics during their breakfast show in the London studio. The Heart FM official Instagram page is full of entertaining videos where they test TikTok hacks, online trends and even taste test Coronation quiche.

Amanda Holden also posts videos from the workplace, including  daily outfits of the day,comedy skits of her running baywatch-style through the office and pretending to be in an Indiana Jones movie.

