Amanda Holden has spoken out about her outfit choices ahead of series 16 of Britain’s Got Talent.

The Heart Breakfast presenter and BGT judge, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, has previously sparked thousands of complaints from viewers.

It came after Britain’s Got Talent fans were outraged by her revealing dress choices on the pre-watershed ITV competition.

Amanda has dismissed the complaints to the television regulator, telling the MailOnline that those who have complained about her outfits have “too much time on their hands”.

Amanda Holden has said she ‘doesn’t want’ Ofcom complaints over her BGT outfits this year

The Britain’s Got Talent judging panel has also made a bit of a change this year, with previous Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli joining the line-up.

According to Amanda, the dancer has been showing off his physique, with her joking: “This is the problem, everyone talks about my t**s and his are out all the time. No Ofcom complaints about me this year please!”

The new judge has defended his co-judge saying: “If you’ve got it, flaunt it! I don’t understand this complaining. She’s a beautiful woman.”

The radio presenter previously received 235 Ofcom complaints during the 2020 series after arriving at the show in a navy dress.

Amanda’s plunging dress sparked outrage after many thought it was inappropriate to wear on the family show.

Another outfit choice became one of the most complained about television moments in 2017, with Ofcom receiving 663 complaints.

The £11,250 dress from Julien Macdonald was worn by the judge who admitted just days earlier that she was seeking further Ofcom complaints.

At the time Amanda said: “Will people be complaining to Ofcom? I hope so, I really do.”

During an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Amanda made jokes about the attention her breasts and outfits get.

She told the presenter: “I am seriously thinking my girls need separate representation to me, because they are known on their own. They don’t need me, they’re going to go off and do Piers Morgan’s Life Stories on their own next year!”

Amanda has recently shared a photo of herself behind the scenes of America’s Got Talent, as she appeared at the judges desk with Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.

Britain’s Got Talent will return to our screens this weekend

The Heart Breakfast presenter told her followers: “When @bgt meets @agt” which received lots of praise from her followers.

Her Instagram post comes just days before the launch of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent.

When is Britain’s Got Talent On?

Britain’s Got Talent is returning to our television screens on Saturday 15 April at 8pm on ITV.

The show, returning for its 16th season, will see the return of judging panel Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Bruno Tonioli.

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will also be back to host the talent contest.