Amanda Holden has paid a visit to the America’s Got Talent set just days before the launch of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent.

The presenter and BGT judge, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, has taken a trip overseas to the set in Pasadena, California.

Taking to her Instagram, Amanda shared a photo of herself sitting in the iconic judging chairs alongside American judges Heidi Klum, 49 and Sophia Vergara, 50.

She also took to her Instagram stories where she shared a photo in the audience, behind the judging panel with Simon Cowell’s partner Lauren Silverman, 45.

The Heart Breakfast presenter told her followers: “When @bgt meets @agt” which received lots of praise from her followers.

One user commented: “Our beautiful international treasure. you’re still the best judge tbh”

With another adding: “GORGEOUS young ladies”.

The post from the American set comes just days before the launch of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, where Amanda is set to return as one of the regular judging panel.

When is Britain’s Got Talent On?

Britain’s Got Talent is returning to our television screens on Saturday 15 April at 8pm.

The show, returning for its 16th season, will see the return of judging panel Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Bruno Tonioli.

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will also be back to host the talent contest.

How to watch Britain’s Got Talent?

Britain’s Got Talent will be broadcast on ITV at 8pm on Saturday 15 April.

If you miss the live show and want to catch-up then the show will be available on ITV X.

Who has been on Britain’s Got Talent?

Britain’s Got Talent is known for bringing regular members of the public into the spotlight.

Over the years, winners and finalists of the show have gone on to make a name for themselves and continue to be public figures.