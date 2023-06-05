Amanda Holden returned to her hosting duties on Heart Breakfast on Monday morning (5 June) after enjoying a night out at the Britain’s Got Talent afterparty. The TV personality, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, arrived at the Heart FM studio wearing a high-vis jacket and admitted that she had to drag herself out of bed, after just two hours of sleep.

The BGT judge, who was clearly nursing a painful hangover, donned a high-vis jacket in celebration of the show’s crowned winner, Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn.

In a clip posted to the Heart FM Instagram page, Amanda looked slightly dishevelled, yet still glam. Shestarted the show by saying: “I am fresh… that’s all. Well… maybe fresh.” Jamie added: “When I say fresh, that’s two hours sleeping.”

A giggling Amanda replied: “Ahh, yes! Oh dear.” Jamie asked: “Is there any more high-vis under that, or is it just the one?” To which Amanda quipped, “Oh, where’s the coffee?”

She added: “I’m in high-vis this morning I should say. I’ve had two hours of sleep, but I’m in my high-vis because I thought it was relevant because obviously Viggo was our winner.”

Amanda Holden returns to Heart FM Breakfast hungover after two hours sleep. (Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)

The comments section was flooded with comments, with one writing: “It was horrendous you call that talent, it’s a joke, the young girl should have won it.” Whilst another wrote: “It was embarrassing that he won, there were some really talented acts and I feel he stole them even having a chance.”

Norwegian comedian, Viggo Venn, 33, was crowned the winner of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent on Sunday night. Whilst dancer Lilliana Clifton, 13, finished in second place and 14-year-old magician Cillian O’Connor finished in third, narrowly missing out on the prize.

The popular internet personality, who has over 386,000 TikTok followers, scooped the £250,000 prize and a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance in November. Despite admiration for the crowned winner, many viewers were still left disappointed as they believed that there were other contestants who were more deserving of the prize.

Some members of the audience at the Hammersmith Apollo booed after Viggo’s name was announced. Many viewers took to social media to voice their opinions, with one viewer, writing: “Nothing irritates me more than when a complete JOKE ACT wins a competition.”