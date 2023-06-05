Amanda Holden praises ITV Britain’s Got Talent winner Viggo Venn for sweet gesture

Amanda Holden has shared Viggo Venn ’s sweet gesture in the days leading up to the Britain’s Got Talent final. The TV personality, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, donned a high-vis jacket as she joined her fellow judges at the Hammersmith Apollo for the Norwegian’s win on Sunday.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge revealed that Viggo, 33, had spent the entire week entertaining the crowds waiting to see the semi-finals and final of the talent show. Following the win, Amanda said: "What people don’t know is that you’ve gone out and entertained the people in the queue every day."

Amanda Holden praises BGT winner Viggo Venn for sweet gesture. (Photo Credit: Instagram/bgt/noholdenback)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viggo Venn, who is known for his hi-vis jacket left the judges laughing after he managed to force judge Simon Cowell to wear a matching high-vis jacket for the final. After the head judge donned the brightly coloured waistcoat, rose petals were thrown over the pair as they embraced in front of the cheering audience.

The popular internet personality, who has over 386,000 TikTok followers, had the audience thoroughly entertained. They all began to chant “One more time” in reference to the song in his first audition on the ITV talent show.

Fellow judge, Alesha Dixon applauded Viggo’s performance after his win, saying: “You’ve captivated the nation, they love you,” whilst newest judge Bruno Tonioli said: “I think your physical comedy is world-class, you have created one of the most memorable characters since Mr Bean.”

Simon Cowell, who initially wasn’t impressed with Viggo, succumbed to his charms in the end, saying: “At least you didn’t make me look stupid tonight. I have never ever met an act like you in my life, I will admit it, I really really love you now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the clear admiration for the crowned winner, there were still many disappointed viewers who believed that there were other contestants who were more deserving of the prize.

Alongside Viggo in the top three contestants were 13-year-old dancer Lilliana Clifton, and 14-year-old magician Cillian O’Connor who placed in second and third respectively, just missing out on the title.