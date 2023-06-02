Former This Morning host Ruth Langsford has shown her allegiance to fellow scorned presenter Amanda Holden , amid the Phillip Schofield scandal at ITV . The TV personality, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, graced screens for the fourth night of live semi-finals on Thursday night, as the Loose Women star took to Instagram to show her support.

Ruth previously hosted the Friday episodes of This Morning alongside her husband Eamonn Holmes. She commented on Amanda’s fourth outfit choice for the BGT live semi-finals branding her a “Goddess.”

Ruth Langsford brands Amanda Holden a ‘goddess’ amid Phillip Schofield scandal. (Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback/Getty Images)

In the post, Amanda poses in a revealing white frilled crop top and matching skirt. Ruth took to the comments, writing: “LOVE! Goddess 🔥”

Amanda has previously been very clear that she’s not a fan of Phillips Schofield since their fallout in 2018. She believes that Phillip Scofield intentionally sabotaged her chances of filling in on This Morning, whilst Holly Willoughby covering for Ant McPartlin, on I’m A Celebrity.

The BGT judge had previously filled in for Holly back in October 2014, when the This Morning Star was on maternity leave for her third child, Chester. A former TV executive told The Sun : “Phillip actively campaigned for Rochelle Humes to get the job despite Amanda being more experienced — and having been told privately she’d got the gig.

“She feels Phil unfairly used his powers of persuasion. She was told he’d chosen Rochelle because she was easier to “manage” on air – and understandably that incensed her.”

Ruth and Eamonn were axed from the show in 2020, and Eamonn claimed at the time that there was a “total cover up” by ITV of Phillip’s affair. Ruth’s comments on Instagram came just as Phillip opened up in a revealing BBC interview.

In the explosive interview, Phillip, told the BBC’s Amol Rajan how he met the boy when he was 15 years old in theatre school, where the once-respected presenter offered the young man career advice. He then went on to deny grooming the boy as a teenager and insisted that they were never in love, and remained “mates” after their encounters.