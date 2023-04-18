Amanda Holden has claimed that she needs to get back in shape after her lavish family holiday in the United States.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 52, returned to her co-hosting role at the Heart FM radio station, alongside Jamie Theakston earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was filmed attempting to plank for the duration of songs whilst hosting the breakfast show.

A clip was shared on the official Heart FM Instagram page, with the caption: “Amanda whilst the music is playing 🤣”

Amanda donned a form-fitting green Michael Kors dress, whilst she performed the core strengthening exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BGT judge laughed after noticing that her workout was being filmed as Taio Cruz’s 2009 hit Dynamite played in the background.

She said: “I’ve just been trying to do a plank till the end of this song. That’s the best thing for your tummy, isn’t it?”

“I need to get my ab back, I’ve only got one. I’ve lost it on my holidays,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Holden stunned in a figure-hugging green dress as she returned to work as co-host of the Heart FM Breakfast show in London.(Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)

The Instagram video jumps to Amanda holding the planking position during another song and laughing after realising that she’s being filmed again.

This time she stands, saying: ”That’ll do.”

Amanda’s claims that she has lost her abs comes after she wowed fans with poolside snaps in a bold red bikini from Tess Daly’s brand Naia Beach .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda spent two and a half weeks on an LA getaway, which included visiting US universities for her daughter, Lexi, 17, and enjoying downtime with her Heart FM co-host Ashley Roberts.

The Heart FM host was also spotted having a lavish dinner with her family and the likes of Piers Morgan, 58, Gary Linekar, 62, and Bruno Tonioli, 67.

Amanda went on to enjoy an Easter feast with Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Times , last month Amanda discussed her extensive fitness regime, revealing that she runs three to four miles a week, in addition to Kundalini yoga practice and a ‘Viking workout regime.’

Amanda said: “I am not a slave to any beauty or fitness regime because I love food too much. I eat cheese and butter and I love a drink. But the deal I struck with myself was ‘I have to run for my rosé wine in the summer and run for my red wine in winter.’”