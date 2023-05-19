Amanda Holden discussed fatherhood with Jack Whitehall on Heart FM Breakfast. The TV personality, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, and her co-host, Jamie Theakston, 52, were joined by comedian Jack Whitehall , who opened up about his feelings about becoming a dad.

The comedian, 34, took to his Instagram page on Sunday to share the happy news, alongside some snaps of him and model girlfriend, Roxy Horner , 31, holding a baby scan. A ‘very very excited’ Jack appeared on Thursday’s breakfast show, where he admitted that he has plenty of ‘growing up to do’ before the arrival.

Amanda said: “You are also going to become a daddy soon.” To which Jack replied: “Yes, I know, it’s happening!” She replied: “Isn’t that exciting? Are you nervous?” Jack went on to candidly reveal that he’s "terrified…absolutely terrified!”

He also added: “But, very very excited as well. And yeah, I need to do some growing up! Very quickly!”

After receiving a warm congratulations from Amanda, she asked: “How did Hilary and Michael, your parents, react when you told them the news?” Jack’s relationship with his father has previously been documented in multiple TV shows, including his Netflix travel documentary ‘Travels with my Father.’

Amanda Holden jokes with comedian Jack Whitehall on Heart FM. (Photo Credit: Instagram / thisisheart / jackwhitehall)

Jack revealed: “They were both delighted, but then within five to ten minutes of me having told them, there was a lot of references from my father about how I was siring him with an illegitimate heir.” The comedian added: “I was like wow… That’s going to be the next three or four months of my life.”

Then Amanda’s co-host, Jamie started to quiz Jack, he asked:“What’s the one thing that you won’t be passing on to your child that you learned from your parents?” Jack then jokes, making the hosts abrupt into laughter: “The one thing that I don’t want them to inherit that I’ve inherited? From my father I mean… gout?”

“That would be the first on the list! I don’t even know if that’s hereditary but I certainly don’t want that for them,” he added.

On Sunday, Jack and his girlfriend posted the happy announcement on Instagram and the comedian captioned the post: “And I thought I wasn’t getting enough attention when the dog arrived…🎉🍾👶🏻”

Following the announcement, Roxy spoke exclusively to HELLO! Magazine, and revealed that she suffered from a miscarriage last year, and was relieved to “finally fall pregnant”.

Roxy said: "We had a miscarriage last year, so there was a part of me that was worried to open up too soon about this baby. I was so worried something would happen again and I didn’t want to have to, kind of, tell the world.”

She added: “It just makes this feel extra special and you’re more grateful that everything’s fine.”

The couple first met at the beginning of 2020, when Jack was on a work trip in Australia, where Roxy was working as a model. It was later reported that the pair first connected through a dating app.