A gang of “thugs” who stole over £2 million worth vehicles in a “highly sophisticated” operation have been jailed.

The organised criminal gang stole 107 vehicles from across Hampshire, Dorset and Wiltshire, including a number from Fareham and Havant, between February and October 2023.

Five members of the group have now been jailed today (October 9) with police heralding the sentences as a “warning” to those who think they can take “what other people have worked hard to earn”.

The majority of cars were stolen from driveways in the middle of the night and then taken to a ‘chop shop’ and stripped for parts. The gang used signal boosters to trick keyless ignition vehicles, making it seem the key was next to the vehicle and unlocking it.

They also used ‘signal jammers’ to prevent vehicles being locked unbeknownst to the owners. They would then return later and take the unlocked cars.

Benjamin Cross, 25, of Newman Road in Bursledon, Southampton. Charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, conspiracy to handle stolen goods, possession of criminal property and perverting the course of justice. He was handed a sentence of 64 months imprisonment. | Hampshire Police

The following members of the gang were sentenced today with the judge describing the thefts as “alarming” and “frightening”:

George Berry, 32, of Bronte Way in Southampton. Charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, conspiracy to handle stolen goods, and possession of criminal property. He was handed a sentence of 56 months imprisonment.

Rachael Moran, 31, of Bronte Way in Southampton. Charged with possession of criminal property. She was handed a sentence of 12 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months..

Bradley Paddick, 22, of Montague Avenue in Southampton. Charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and conspiracy to handle stolen goods. He was handed a sentence of 36 months imprisonment.

Charlotte Traves, 24, of Newman Road in Bursledon, Southampton. Charged with possession of criminal property and perverting the course of justice. She was handed a sentence of 18 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months.

The court heard how this was a “highly sophisticated commercial operation carried out by an organised crime group”, with George Berry and Benjamin Cross playing “leading roles in the conspiracy”.

Speaking after the sentencing, DC Paul Beasley of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit said: “The vast majority of the vehicles were stolen by these thugs in the middle of the night from driveways as the owners slept.

“The financial hurt caused by this group to so many families is vast, and many of the victims of these thefts have also suffered mental harm from the distress.

“For many people, having their car stolen can completely disrupt their day to day lives as these are relied upon so much for their work commutes, school runs, grocery shopping and social lives.

“Our investigation has been extremely thorough. Seven different police forces were involved in some capacity, and my team alone put in more than 12,000 hours to make sure this group was brought to justice.

“I’m proud to say that our efforts have completely dismantled this organised crime group and I hope this serves as a warning to those who think they can just take what other people have worked hard to earn.”

Bradley Paddick, 22, of Montague Avenue in Southampton. Charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and conspiracy to handle stolen goods. He was handed a sentence of 36 months imprisonment. | Hampshire Police

A further seven members of the gang are dur to be sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on November 21:

Frank Bran, 23, of International Way, Southampton. Charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

Brandon Cross, 26, of Bursledon Road in Southampton. Charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

Jason Downs, 21, of Walton Place in Winchester. Charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and conspiracy to handle stolen goods.

Gary Kelly, 38, of Ringwood Road in Bransgore, Christchurch, Dorset. Charged with conspiracy to handle stolen goods.

William Martin, 24, of Corfe Lodge Road in Broadstone, Dorset. Charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

Billy Masters, 24, of Bramley Crescent in Southampton. Charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and possession of criminal property.

Matthew Watkins, 24, of Manor Road in Ringwood. Charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and dangerous driving.

Information and advice on preventing car and vehicle theft can be found on Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/preventing-car-vehicle-theft/