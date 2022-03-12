Elli May Sait, a 22-year-old from Waterlooville, is set to represent Portsmouth in the Miss Atlantic UK final.

She will be competing in the ‘Miss’ category for ages 18 to 28 at the final, set to be held in April in Hertfordshire.

Elli May said: ‘I’m very excited and proud to represent Portsmouth on stage in a competition for a national title.’

The aspiring Miss Atlantic UK queen says that she wants to use her pageant platform to get involved with her community and inspire the younger generation.

She said: ‘I have recently been preparing for a Musical Theatre infants class which I will be teaching on a weekly basis as of May 2022 at Performers Theatre Company based in Havant.’

Now Elli May is looking forward to the live grand final of the Miss Atlantic UK contest, which says it aims to ‘inspire, empower and encourage finalists to thrive in the work they do within their communities’.

Hoping to become this year’s titleholder, Elli May said: ‘The usual pageant preparation is in full swing, sourcing outfits and stage training.

‘I strongly believe in breaking the stereotype of pageantry that you need to look a certain way to be a participant.

‘The Miss Atlantic UK team are a very welcoming group of women, any size or any height is encouraged.’

Elli May, who is keen to promote body positivity, also represented Portsmouth in the finals of the Miss Galaxy UK beauty pageant.

