In Southsea, traders have spoken of their delight as the seafront has been busy for the first Easter in three years, while the four-day weekend has been greatly enjoyed by many.

Here’s a selection of shots from Lee-on-the-Solent today, as people from all over Hampshire headed for the sea.

News head of images Sarah Standing was out and about to capture the fun.

1. Families enjoying the Easter Monday warm weather on Lee-on-the-Solent seafront. Pictured is: (left) Alex Godden with his wife Chesca with their children William (1) and Elodie (4) from Hedge End. Picture: Sarah Standing (180422-987) Alex and Chesca Godden, with their children William, one, and Elodie, four, from Hedge End (180422-987) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2. Afloat Liz Friend, 53, from Chandlers Ford, with her son Matthew, 14 (180422-1120) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3. Hit the hut From left, Glynis, 70, and Richard Pond, 69, from Southampton with Paul, 74, and Sheila Hayward, 73, from Locks Heath, enjoying their beach hut they have owned for more than 40 years (180422-1081) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4. Family Emma True, 42, from Eastleigh with her 10-year-old twins Abi, left, and Pip (180422-1059) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales