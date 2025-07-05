Police are still investigating after a teenage motorbike rider died in a crash with a car on Portsdown Hill - as locals issue warnings over the “awful” road that has claimed another life.

James Callaghan Drive

Officers were called to James Callaghan Drive at around 11pm on Friday 4 July after a yellow Kawasaki motorbike was in collision with a grey Vauxhall Insignia, as reported.

The rider of the motorbike, a 17-year-old boy from Southampton, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

“Officers are conducting a number of enquiries but are asking the public for any help that may assist our investigation,” police previously said. “Were you on the road at the time? Perhaps you saw either vehicle in the run up to the collision? Do you have dash cam or CCTV footage?”

Giving an update, the force said no one has been arrested as enquiries continue. Meanwhile residents have paid tribute to the boy and warned of the dangers of the notorious road.

A witness said on social media: “So sad to see. The crash scene was unbelievable and tragic. Please ride and drive safe guys. You never know what could happen.”

Another person described the road as “awful” with “many hazards”. A third person said: “Rip fella. Lost count of how many accidents have happened on that road.”

A fourth posted: “This is so heartbreaking, he had his whole life ahead of him.” A fifth local added: “Something needs to happen there. Far too many incidents.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44250297331, or submit information here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/