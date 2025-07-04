This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A cyclist was taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries after a crash on the roundabout of the A27 Havant Bypass where it connects with Eastern Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Police have released details over the incident around 7.40am this morning (Friday) which caused delays for drivers.

AA Traffic News reported this morning: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A2030 Eastern Road at A27 Havant Bypass. On the roundabout.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now police have said: “A collision between a car and a cyclist and was reported at 7.43am. The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with possible serious injuries.”

Witnesses reported seeing the injured man on a stretcher being treated by ambulance staff. No one has been arrested.