Cyclist suffers suspected 'serious injuries' after crash with car at A27-Eastern Road link
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Police have released details over the incident around 7.40am this morning (Friday) which caused delays for drivers.
AA Traffic News reported this morning: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A2030 Eastern Road at A27 Havant Bypass. On the roundabout.”
Now police have said: “A collision between a car and a cyclist and was reported at 7.43am. The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with possible serious injuries.”
Witnesses reported seeing the injured man on a stretcher being treated by ambulance staff. No one has been arrested.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.