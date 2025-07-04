A man has been taken to hospital after suffering a serious head injury in an assault.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 42-year-old man was assaulted in Laburnum Grove at around 6.40pm on Thursday, July 4. A number of police cars were at the scene where a 42-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police attended Laburnum Grove on Thursday, July 3 following reports of an assault. | Antony Dore

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.42pm to an incident in Laburnum Grove. A man in his 50s had been assaulted and suffered a serious head injury. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody at this time.”