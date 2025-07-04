Man suffers serious head injury in assault - police arrest another man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 13:36 BST
A man has been taken to hospital after suffering a serious head injury in an assault.

The 42-year-old man was assaulted in Laburnum Grove at around 6.40pm on Thursday, July 4. A number of police cars were at the scene where a 42-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police attended Laburnum Grove on Thursday, July 3 following reports of an assault.placeholder image
Police attended Laburnum Grove on Thursday, July 3 following reports of an assault. | Antony Dore

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.42pm to an incident in Laburnum Grove. A man in his 50s had been assaulted and suffered a serious head injury. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody at this time.”

Related topics:HospitalPolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice