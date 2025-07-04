Man suffers serious head injury in assault - police arrest another man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent
The 42-year-old man was assaulted in Laburnum Grove at around 6.40pm on Thursday, July 4. A number of police cars were at the scene where a 42-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.42pm to an incident in Laburnum Grove. A man in his 50s had been assaulted and suffered a serious head injury. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.
“A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody at this time.”