Portsmouth will take centre stage for the UK’s upcoming 80th anniversary commemorations - and the city will receive some royal visitors.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement earlier in the week that part of the Royal family would be attending the event which is due to take place on June 5 on Southsea Common. The event will also be welcoming veterans who fought in Normandy landings back in 1944 as well as the Prime Minister who will be in attendance. The day will consist of militray music and a flyover display from the iconic Red Arrows.

Three days of commemorative events are set to take place, culminating in a two-part commemoration on Southsea Common on June 5 with the three royals all set to be in the royal box. They will be joined by veterans, school children and local residents who have been lucky enough to secure tickets to either the afternoon or event events. However the Princess of Wales is not due to attend. She is also not expected to travel to France.

Kate appealed for her family to have time, space and privacy when she announced her diagnosis of an undisclosed form of cancer in March, and said she had begun chemotherapy. Her husband gave a positive update about her treatment as he toured a hospital on the Isles of Scilly earlier this month, saying “she’s doing well”.

The palace have also confirmed that Charles and Camilla will be at the Ministry of Defence and Royal British Legion’s event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer on June 6, and Prince William will attend the Canadian commemorative ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre, Courseulles-sur-Mer, on the same date.

Before they set off for France, they will attend the UK’s national commemorative event in Portsmouth on June 5. Other members of the royal family will attend events marking the anniversary over the two dates.

The royal announcement - which was met with a mixed reaction from our readers - follows a number of official appearances Charles has made since his return to public duties after his cancer diagnosis.

Kate Middleton in a personal video message announcing her cancer diagnosis