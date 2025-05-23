David Walliams delights Portsmouth school children at launch of his new book - The World’s Worst Superheroes

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 19:19 BST

Hundreds of Portsmouth school children were entertained by acclaimed children's author and comedian David Walliams.

David took to The Kings Theatre stage on Friday, May 23 to delight 1,300 kids from primary and junior schools across the city and launch his latest book, The World’s Worst Superheroes.

David Walliams launches his new book to hundreds of delighted Portsmouth school children at The Kings Theatre
It was a special morning for the children with David reading extracts from his bestselling books and sharing how he transformed his passion for writing into a global success.

He said: "It’s a thrill to perform to so many people. As always I hope to inspire the children to read more. Not just my books! And to share all my top tips for writing their own stories. Perhaps one of those children will be an author one day."

The event was organised by Portsmouth School Library Service and formed part of the ’In Our Words’ reading project organised by Portsmouth Creates.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council said: “This was a great opportunity to bring local schools together to celebrate literature in the city. I know many of David’s books are very popular with school-age children, and we are grateful to him for helping them grow their love for reading.”

David Walliams’ children’s books have become a huge global hit with sales exceeding 59 million copies since releasing his first novel in 2008.

