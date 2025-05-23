A popular annual military festival is taking place this weekend with crowds set to be delighted by an action packed event

The Overlord Show is taking place on The Lawns in Denmead from Saturday, May 24 until Monday, May 26. Preparations have been underway all week with over 300 military and classic cars descending on the Hampshire village.

The Screaming Eagles Living History Group at The Overlord Show.Picture: Keith Woodland (260521-30) | Keith Woodland (260521-30)

It is a weekend enjoyed by history buffs, vehicle enthusiasts, and families with a number of professional re-enactments taking place over the weekend to entertain the crowds. There is also plenty of places to get food and drink, as well as a number of stalls selling military memorabilia.

This year marks the 50th anniversary with the first iteration taking place in 1975. Last year the event raised over £10,000 to military charities, with this year’s chosen headline charity Veterans Outreach Support.

Overlord is organised by Solent Overlord Executive Military Collectors Club and opens 9am to 5pm every day of the bank holiday weekend. Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased from https://www.overlordshow.co.uk/tickets/.