Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Minnie Rae-Dunn died at the age of eight after falling from Pickwick House in Wingfield Street, Buckland, Portsmouth. Picture: Family/Go Fund Me

Minnie Rae-Dunn passed away aged eight after falling from Pickwick House tower block in Wingfield Street, Buckland, on August 24 last year at around 6.30pm. Emergency crews rushed to the scene but were unable to save the Ark Ayrton Primary Academy pupil.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minnie would have turned nine this Sunday (May 12) and to mark the occasion her dad Daniel Kenney is holding a remembrance event at Southsea Common across from the Queen’s Hotel at 8.30pm. The Spinnaker Tower will also be lit up to remember Minnie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel said: “I'm holding a remembrance for Minnie on what would have been her ninth birthday. I want to light the common with candles. The Spinnaker Tower will also be lit up pink for her. I’m very grateful for their help after they lit up the tower before. Hopefully as many people as possible can come to the common to remember Minnie.”

Minnie, who lived with Daniel’s parents in Southsea, was staying away the evening she died. Daniel previously said Minnie fell after climbing up a sofa on the balcony while "messing about" with a friend who desperately tried to grab Minnie's hand as she fell. Hampshire police released a 43-year-old woman from the investigation in February after she was previously arrested for neglect. Speaking of his daughter, Daniel previously said: “No one will ever forget Minnie, she was unique. Minnie was obviously loved in the community but we didn't realise how much until we saw the support. It was incredible. My brother gave an amazing speech at the service about her being unique and sassy which broke everyone.”

Daniel revealed in March his parents had moved away as they try to find peace after the tragedy. He said: “I hope they can find some peace. They deserve that. My mum and dad stepped up and if it wasn't for them Minnie would not have had the life she did. I'm not perfect. This is not about me, it's about the two people who really matter.”

Minnie Rae Dunn, who died after falling from a tower block balcony in Portsmouth Picture released by Hampshire police

Minnie's mother, Rebecca, previously said: “My angel, I am going to miss your sassiness and the way you spoke your mind. Your big bright smile that always melted my heart will be missed so much.