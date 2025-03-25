A “caring” Gosport mum tragically died just three weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive rare form of cancer.

Emma Rogers | Family/Go Fund Me

A “deep void” has been left for loved ones after the sudden passing of Emma Rogers, 46. She suffered a “short but aggressive battle” with stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

Her family have paid tribute to her “remarkable courage” after she recently received the devastating diagnosis. Now they hope to give Emma a “farewell she deserves” as they look to raise funds for her funeral.

A message on Go Fund Me said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Emma Louise Rogers after a short but aggressive battle with stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

“In just three weeks from her diagnosis, Emma was tragically taken from us, leaving behind a deep void in the lives of all who knew and loved her.

“Emma was a beloved mother, sister, auntie and grandmother, known for her caring ways who was always there for her friends. Her courage in the face of such a sudden and devastating illness was truly remarkable.

“In this difficult time, we are reaching out for support to help cover funeral expenses, memorial services, and other associated costs.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, will be deeply appreciated as we honor her memory and give her the farewell she truly deserves.”

The post added: “Your generosity means the world to us, and we are forever grateful for your love and support. We will keep you updated on the arrangements and how we plan to remember Emma. Thank you for your kindness and support during this heartbreaking time.”

To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/hn69s-emma-rogers