Robert Myers, 39, was hit by a black BMW in Headbourne Worthy, near the A34, on September 18.

The collision happened in Down Farm Lane just after 2.10pm.

Private Robert Myers 39, from, Kilkenny, Ireland, died of his injuries in hospital. Picture: Hampshire police.

Private Myers, from Kilkenny, Ireland, was a member of the Royal Logistics Corps, based at Worthy Down.

He died of his injuries at Southampton General Hospital three days after the collision.

His family are being support by specialist officers, and have paid tribute to him following his death.

In a statement shared through Hampshire Constabulary, they said: ‘Son, brother, friend, comrade. Robert is greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

‘In life, Robert pursued new opportunities and found his happiness and fulfilment. In death, Robert gave the greatest gift, a chance at life to four people through organ donation.’

Police are currently investigating the exact circumstances of the collision.

Police sergeant Spencer Wragg, of the roads policing unit, said: ‘There was a moto cross event nearby at the time of this incident and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision but may have left prior to police arrival to come forward.’

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44220380622.

