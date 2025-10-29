Fire service give update over Asda blaze as cause now revealed
Fire crews raced to Asda at the Bridge Shopping Centre in Somers Road North, Fratton, to deal with the incident as shoppers were evacuated, as reported.
The store was subsequently shut for the day. A picture showed firefighters at the store as members of the public were evacuated.
A fire service spokesperson has now given details, telling The News: “Crews from Fareham and Gosport responded to reports of a fire at a supermarket on Somers Road North.
“The fire, which was on the store’s mezzanine floor is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault. Damage is limited due to the fire being extinguished swiftly. The stop message was issued just after 4.30pm.”
Police have told The News they are not investigating the incident.
It comes as a fire took place at Costa Coffee in Isambard Brunel Road around 2pm, resulting in a large scale fire service response as the city centre area was evacuated. No one is thought to have been injured.