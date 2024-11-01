Firefighters were deployed to an emergency medical episode to help free a casualty from a Waterlooville address.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The air ambulance in Villa Gardens on Thursday | Supplied

As reported, the air ambulance was seen landing around 1.40pm in a green area beside Villa Gardens on Thursday. They were joined by two ambulances and a fire crew before the air ambulance was seen leaving the area around 2.50pm.

Now the fire service has told The News they were needed to help remove the person in difficulty from the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “On-call firefighters from Waterlooville assisted ambulance partners with the extrication of a casualty from a building on Villa Gardens at around 1.30pm on Thursday. The casualty was left in the care of paramedics as firefighters returned to station shortly before 3pm.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance spokesperson confirmed a team of two doctors and a specialist paramedic were deployed by helicopter to the incident. “Following treatment on scene, a patient was taken to hospital by road ambulance for further treatment, with the air ambulance crew travelling with the patient,” a spokesperson said.