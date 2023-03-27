Police were called at 3.25pm on March 26 to reports of an altercation involving a group of young people in Elson Lane, Gosport, with members of the group reportedly carrying weapons.

Officers attended and surrounded the property before arresting four people inside.

Searches were conducted inside the property and police seized air weapons, as well as other items such as Airsoft equipment, a knife, and hammers.

A 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were all arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and are in custody.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Whilst dealing with this incident, officers stopped and searched two other 15-year-old boys and another 14-year-old boy in the street.

Following information received by police, the individuals were ordered to leave the area after dispersal authorisation was granted under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

This dispersal authority will remain in place until 4.40pm tomorrow to prevent any further incidents from taking place. This authority gives police officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within the specified time period. Those who refuse to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest.