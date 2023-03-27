News you can trust since 1877
Four Gosport teenagers - one only 14 - arrested on suspicion of possessing imitation firearms

A group of teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm – the youngest being 14.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 16:09 BST

Police were called at 3.25pm on March 26 to reports of an altercation involving a group of young people in Elson Lane, Gosport, with members of the group reportedly carrying weapons.

Officers attended and surrounded the property before arresting four people inside.

Searches were conducted inside the property and police seized air weapons, as well as other items such as Airsoft equipment, a knife, and hammers.

Police stock picture.
A 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were all arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and are in custody.

You can also submit information online here.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Whilst dealing with this incident, officers stopped and searched two other 15-year-old boys and another 14-year-old boy in the street.

Following information received by police, the individuals were ordered to leave the area after dispersal authorisation was granted under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

This dispersal authority will remain in place until 4.40pm tomorrow to prevent any further incidents from taking place. This authority gives police officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within the specified time period. Those who refuse to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest.

Anyone who has information that could help police can call 101, quoting 44230120197.

