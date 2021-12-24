Generous Portsmouth community donates Christmas presents to refugee families

The community giving tree at the Keppel's Head Hotel in Portsea

After hearing about the plight of the Care 4 Calais charity, which provides aid and support to refugees arriving in the UK and other European countries, hotel manager Jeanette Warren set up a community giving tree at the Keppel’s Head Hotel in Portsea.

People wanting to get involved could then leave presents and essential items under the tree to later be donated.

Taylor Rogers (from Richmond Hyundai) with volunteer Katy Tracey loading up the van to donate the gifts

Along with the gifts, which ranged from wooden toys and books to nappies and sanitary items, a further £400 was also raised and a number of warm coats were gifted to be given to the charity.

Milton resident Jeanette, 36, said she was ‘overwhelmed’ by the response from the community.

‘People were so amazingly generous,’ she said.

‘I mainly got the word out over social media and so many people wanted to help. They would come in to drop their gifts off under the tree and some of them used it as a way to teach their children about the importance of helping others.

Left to right: Nancy Middleton, a volunteer from Care for Calais, Katy Tracey, organiser Jeanette Warren and Caroline Carty

‘The gifts will help support so many families going forward.’

Care 4 Calais is based in Surrey and the charity did not have any people available to collect the gifts.

So Jeanette, who manages the Lady Hamilton pub and B&B in The Hard – the sister venue to the Keppel’s Head, contacted the Richmond Hyundai garage in Farlington for help.

She said: ‘I had bought my car from them so I called and said: “We have all these presents to deliver.”

‘They provided us with a van and driver so we could take them up there on December 22, which was so kind.’

The mum-of-one added: ‘A massive thank you to everyone who was so kind to donate.

‘There is sometimes a worry that when people see something to do with refugees they might be prejudiced. But this proved the community does want to help.

‘And for people to donate not just money but their time is wonderful.’

It is planned a similar charity drive for refugees will be held at Easter, 2021.

