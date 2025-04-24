Gosport and Haslar feature in popular BBC programme Interior Design Masters as contestants take on tough challenge
Royal Haslar is featuring in the third episode of the sixth series, which airs at 8pm, eight budding British interior designers have been paired up and tasked to transform four unfurnished luxury retirement apartments at the former hospital site which is in the midst of being transformed into homes and community facilities.
The designers will be seen using their home staging skills to attract baby boomers into buying their forever home. Shot last summer, news of the show has been kept firmly under wraps and no-one at Royal Halsar knows who won the Haslar Design Challenge, nor who has been crowned Interior Design Master 2025.
The programme is hosted by Alan Carr, assisted by his co-host the interiors guru and former Elle Decoration editor-in-chief Michelle Ogundehin, with pit the four pairs of novice interior designers against each other.
The guest judge Sue Timney, the celebrated designer and co-founder of iconic interiors brand Timney-Fowler, will also be on hand to give the final verdict.
The ultimate winner of the series and this year’s Interior Design Master, will be awarded a collaboration contract to design and curate a collection for John Lewis.
Watch Interior Design Masters, Thursdays at 8pm on April 24 on BBC One & on BBC iPlayer
