Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gosport is appearing on the small screen this evening (April 24) as a location for the BBC television programme Interior Design Masters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal Haslar is featuring in the third episode of the sixth series, which airs at 8pm, eight budding British interior designers have been paired up and tasked to transform four unfurnished luxury retirement apartments at the former hospital site which is in the midst of being transformed into homes and community facilities.

Alan Carr at The Lightship at Haslar Marina – just down the road from Haslar - evoking that Titanic feeling | BBC

The designers will be seen using their home staging skills to attract baby boomers into buying their forever home. Shot last summer, news of the show has been kept firmly under wraps and no-one at Royal Halsar knows who won the Haslar Design Challenge, nor who has been crowned Interior Design Master 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hard at work at Haslar | BBC

The programme is hosted by Alan Carr, assisted by his co-host the interiors guru and former Elle Decoration editor-in-chief Michelle Ogundehin, with pit the four pairs of novice interior designers against each other.

Alan Carr with the Spinnaker Tower in the background | BBC

The guest judge Sue Timney, the celebrated designer and co-founder of iconic interiors brand Timney-Fowler, will also be on hand to give the final verdict.

The ultimate winner of the series and this year’s Interior Design Master, will be awarded a collaboration contract to design and curate a collection for John Lewis.

Watch Interior Design Masters, Thursdays at 8pm on April 24 on BBC One & on BBC iPlayer