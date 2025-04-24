Gosport and Haslar feature in popular BBC programme Interior Design Masters as contestants take on tough challenge

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 24th Apr 2025, 19:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Gosport is appearing on the small screen this evening (April 24) as a location for the BBC television programme Interior Design Masters.

Royal Haslar is featuring in the third episode of the sixth series, which airs at 8pm, eight budding British interior designers have been paired up and tasked to transform four unfurnished luxury retirement apartments at the former hospital site which is in the midst of being transformed into homes and community facilities.

Alan Carr at The Lightship at Haslar Marina – just down the road from Haslar - evoking that Titanic feelingAlan Carr at The Lightship at Haslar Marina – just down the road from Haslar - evoking that Titanic feeling
Alan Carr at The Lightship at Haslar Marina – just down the road from Haslar - evoking that Titanic feeling | BBC

The designers will be seen using their home staging skills to attract baby boomers into buying their forever home. Shot last summer, news of the show has been kept firmly under wraps and no-one at Royal Halsar knows who won the Haslar Design Challenge, nor who has been crowned Interior Design Master 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hard at work at HaslarHard at work at Haslar
Hard at work at Haslar | BBC

The programme is hosted by Alan Carr, assisted by his co-host the interiors guru and former Elle Decoration editor-in-chief Michelle Ogundehin, with pit the four pairs of novice interior designers against each other.

Alan Carr with the Spinnaker Tower in the backgroundAlan Carr with the Spinnaker Tower in the background
Alan Carr with the Spinnaker Tower in the background | BBC

The guest judge Sue Timney, the celebrated designer and co-founder of iconic interiors brand Timney-Fowler, will also be on hand to give the final verdict.

The ultimate winner of the series and this year’s Interior Design Master, will be awarded a collaboration contract to design and curate a collection for John Lewis.

Watch Interior Design Masters, Thursdays at 8pm on April 24 on BBC One & on BBC iPlayer

Related topics:Gosport

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice