Gosport fire: Three weeks on from Hill Park Road fire the full devastation is on display

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jul 2024, 11:26 BST
The full devastation of a house fire can be seen weeks after firefighters from across Hampshire helped to put it out.

The fire in Hill Park Road, Gosport, happened on Wednesday, June 19, and weeks later the houses remain boarded up and unsafe to enter. Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service revealed the fire was believed to be caused by an e-scooter that was left on charge indoors, prompting them to send a warning to all e-scooter and bike users.

Eight houses were affected as the fire spread between the roofs of the properties with demolition crews later removing the rest of the roofing that was deemed unsafe. As the properties were private residence, Gosport Borough Council have revealed the next steps are between the insurance providers and the home owners.

A council spokesperson said: “We provided emergency support to the residents after the fire took place, but as these are private residents instead of council tenants, we were not required to provide alternative accommodation for the affected occupants as their insurance companies have been dealing with that aspect.

“Residents have been advised to contact their insurance providers and arrange for surveyors and assessors to confirm if the properties are safe for them to enter to retrieve belongings."

Watch the video embedded in this article to see the damage caused by the fire.

