The full devastation of a house fire can be seen weeks after firefighters from across Hampshire helped to put it out.

Joe Williams

Eight houses were affected as the fire spread between the roofs of the properties with demolition crews later removing the rest of the roofing that was deemed unsafe. As the properties were private residence, Gosport Borough Council have revealed the next steps are between the insurance providers and the home owners.

A council spokesperson said: “We provided emergency support to the residents after the fire took place, but as these are private residents instead of council tenants, we were not required to provide alternative accommodation for the affected occupants as their insurance companies have been dealing with that aspect.

“Residents have been advised to contact their insurance providers and arrange for surveyors and assessors to confirm if the properties are safe for them to enter to retrieve belongings."

Watch the video embedded in this article to see the damage caused by the fire.