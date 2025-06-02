Gosport lifeboat crew tows 33ft boat to safety in busy day of callouts

A Gosport lifeboat crew were called out three times on Sunday - including when they rescued a stricken 33ft boat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport And Fareham Inshore Rescue Service | GAFIRS

The first day of June “proved to be a busy one for the crew” of Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs), with three separate incidents logged – numbers 20, 21, and 22 of the year.

The afternoon began with the lifeboat Joan Dora Fuller launching for two separate incidents. The first call came in at 3.30pm when the volunteer crew provided assistance by towing a 33-foot ketch to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just over two hours later, at 5.47pm, the crew responded to a second incident before a busy day was rounded off when the alarm was sounded at 10:45pm. Despite crew arriving promptly, kitted up, and prepared to depart the station, a stand-down was issued as assistance was no longer required.

A Gafirs spokesperson said: “As we head into the summer months, we often see a rise in callouts. You only have to look at the weather to understand why people are drawn to the sea. This trio of incidents highlights our commitment, as an independent charity, to supporting our local community and keeping the Solent safe.”