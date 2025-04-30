Grieving dad to abseil down Spinnaker Tower for 'inspirational' son who died suddenly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A grieving dad will abseil down the Spinnaker Tower in memory of his “inspirational” son who died suddenly from a blood clot on the brain while on holiday in Cyprus.

Ryan Donald (left) with dad Clive and Leyton | Georgia Donald

Ryan Donald, 22, of Drayton , passed away on October 15 after it is thought a kickboxing injury was exacerbated by the altitude of the flight. When the father of a four-month-old boy Leyton went to bed on the first night, he did not wake up again, as previously reported. The community rallied round to help bring Ryan’s body home.

Now his sister, Georgia Donald, 24, from Paulsgrove , has set up a GoFundMe to help raise funds for Leyton. Ryan’s dad Clive and two of his friends will take on the “special” challenge on Saturday May 31 at 2pm. Family will also be at the Gunwharf location to collect money for Leyton on the Thursday and Friday before.

Georgia said: “In honour of my late brother, Ryan, my dad is taking on the challenge of abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower to raise funds for his son, Leyton. At 60 years old, he’s not only asking for your support, but also showing his commitment to Leyton’s future by doing something truly special.

“Ryan was determined to provide Leyton with the best opportunities, particularly in his kickboxing journey. This fundraising campaign will help secure Leyton’s savings and ensure he has the resources to live the life Ryan wanted for him, without struggle or limitation.

“Thank you for supporting this cause and honouring Ryan’s memory. Your generosity will make a lasting impact on Leyton’s future.”

Ryan had been experiencing headaches before going on holiday and it is believed the altitude of the flight made the injury worse. | Georgia Donald

Georgia previously said kickboxing was a passion for Ryan and it was something that he hoped to pursue as a career, be it in competing or coaching children. His injury was believed to have been sustained during either a training session or one of his fights.

Georgia, previously reflecting on what her younger brother was like, said: “He was inspirational, I know everyone says that, but he really was. He was the youngest of five siblings but he was the one we all looked up to. My son saw him like a brother as I practically lived with Ryan for all of his life.

“Words can’t quite describe how amazing he was, everyone knew him and everyone loved him. You can see that through all of the donations and all of the messages we have received. He left an impact on everyone’s lives. He could make you laugh and smile, even if you didn't want to, he could annoy you. He was literally a brightness in our lives.

“He was a role model and he never quit. The doctors in England said they don't understand how he didn't show signs of the injury, he should have been in immense pain and he wasn't, he just kept fighting through it.

“He moaned about little headaches, or what we thought were little headaches, but he just powered through it. He wasn't a complainer. He was so motivational and had so much ahead of him.”

To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/dads-abseil-for-leytons-future-a-tribute-to-ryan