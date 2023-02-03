The store, which opened up in April 2022, has a focus on the community and engaging in things that affect local people, and since the opening, has worked closely with Pompey in the Community.

Nike Unite is going to be holding its first fundraising event at the store this weekend and it will be in a bid to raise money for the family of Ace Rewcastle, Leukaemia UK and the Southampton Hospital leukaemia ward.

Mike Saunders, Community Champion for the Nike Unite store, said: ‘So coming onto the fundraiser for Ace, I spoke to the people at Pompey in the Community and they did a fundraiser two weeks ago at the football game so they are going to support this.

Ace Rewcastle from Portsmouth, who died in Barbados after being diagnosed with leukaemia Picture submitted by Ace's family

‘It is a bit of a distant one, he was my niece’s cousin and she grew up with him and I wanted to set something up knowing that she grew up with him – for her.

‘It is a sad thing knowing everything that they have gone through after seeing it on Facebook and all the medical bills they have had to deal with, it would be stupid to not get involved.’

Ace Rewcastle died on January 15, after his family received a shock diagnosis of acute leukaemia whilst on a holiday of a lifetime in Barbados. The eight-year-old was taken ill while they were abroad on January 3, and the news attracted thousands of people donating to help them with any medical bills or specialist flights if needed.

Tribute to Ace Rewcastle on the big screen at Fratton Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (210123)

Now back in the country, the family are planning a send off for their beloved Ace and people are still generously donating to help them.

The fundraiser at the store, which will take place on February 4, will see staff members taking turns on bikes that have been donated to them by the PureGym in North Harbour.

The team at the store are hoping to raise anywhere between £3,000 to £5,000, and the money will be split three ways to not only help the family, but it will also help others who are going through the same thing.