Hamble Heights residents welcome youngsters from Whiteley Primary School for Christmas celebrations
CARE home residents in Park Gate welcomed students from Whiteley Primary School for Christmas celebrations.
Residents at Encore Care Home’s Hamble Heights, Park Gate, were thrilled when they saw the children of Whiteley Primary School arrive to take part in some Christmas fun.
The children performed a host of festive favourites while donning Santa, elf and reindeer hats for the residents to sing and dance along to and the residents had a blast during their songs.
Afterwards, the children and residents had a snowball fight inside with soft toy snowballs, which saw everyone in fits of laughter and gave the residents a Christmas boost full of festive cheer.
The children stayed to have a chat with everyone, and the residents enjoyed asking them about their classes and what they had asked Santa for for Christmas.
Vanessa Duggan, wellbeing manager for Hamble Heights, said: ‘Our residents loved welcoming the children in to sing and dance to boost the festive mood. Christmas is always a special time for our residents as they enjoy putting up the decorations around the home.
‘They also look forward to tucking into a host of tasty treats and getting crafty to make gifts for their relatives, so the wonderful performance from the Whiteley Primary School pupils was the icing on the cake for them.’
The event is just one of many for the Hamble Heights Care Home as they get in the festive spirit, and the well being team has organised lots of different activities including Christmas crafts, writing letters to Santa, making gingerbread cookies, quizzes, Christmas bingo, Christmas door gonks, Christmas keep fit, mince pies, and Christmas wreaths.