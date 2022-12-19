The children performed a host of festive favourites while donning Santa, elf and reindeer hats for the residents to sing and dance along to and the residents had a blast during their songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children from Whiteley Primary School visited Encore's Hamble Heights care home to sing carols and take part in a fun mock snowball fight.

The children stayed to have a chat with everyone, and the residents enjoyed asking them about their classes and what they had asked Santa for for Christmas.

SEE ALSO: Devoted man heartbroken after dog goes missing near Hayling Island Ferry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vanessa Duggan, wellbeing manager for Hamble Heights, said: ‘Our residents loved welcoming the children in to sing and dance to boost the festive mood. Christmas is always a special time for our residents as they enjoy putting up the decorations around the home.

‘They also look forward to tucking into a host of tasty treats and getting crafty to make gifts for their relatives, so the wonderful performance from the Whiteley Primary School pupils was the icing on the cake for them.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children from Whiteley Primary School visited Encore's Hamble Heights care home to sing carols and take part in a fun mock snowball fight.