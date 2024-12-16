Hampshire firefighters issue warning after tackling electric blanket blaze in Winchester
The bedroom fire in Oliver Battery in Winchester occurred on Saturday, December 14 and was found to be caused by an electric blanket. An elderly person received emergency medical treatment from firefighters at the scene before being passed to paramedics.
The fire service are now calling for people to check their electric blankets to ensure they are safe to use. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters are urging residents to check their electric blankets for safety before use, as colder weather leads many to rely on them to stay warm.
“If you use electric blankets at home, ensure the wires are in good condition, avoid overloading sockets, and regularly inspect your equipment for signs of wear and tear.”
The warning echoes a statement the fire service put out in September after an electric blanket caused a fire in Portsmouth. In the warning the fire service provided the below advice when using and storing an electric blanket:
- Check the instruction carefully
- Check the electric blanket frequently for detached tie tapes, frayed edges, scorch marks and damaged or loose electrical connections and that the connector isn’t over-heating
- Never use a hot water bottle in the same bed as an electric blanket, even if the blanket is switched off
- When storing an electric blanket, don’t fold it as this may damage the internal wiring. Store flat or rolled up
- Get your blanket tested by a qualified electrician at least every three years.
- If your blanket is more than 10 years old, you should consider disposing of it and buying a new one. Electric blankets can be recycled at a facility that accepts electronic goods.
Further advice on electrical safety can be found on the Hampshire fire service website.
