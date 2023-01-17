Crashes happened across many of Hampshire’s main roads including on the A3, M27 and A31. Among the incidents were two cars in collision with a double decker bus, five vehicles involved in a crash caused by black ice, and a driver hitting a tree after spinning off ice. A fatal crash also took place on the A27 when a Porsche driver collided with a stationary police car.

Here is a selection of some of the road incidents Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) responded to overnight:

On-call crews from Fordingbridge and Ringwood were alerted to a road traffic collision on Salisbury Road in Burgate, Fordingbridge, shortly before 9pm last night. Firefighters worked to release one casualty trapped within one of the vehicles which had collided on an extremely icy bit of road.

Fire service list incidents on icy roads overnight

HIWFRS provided immediate emergency care before passing the casualty over into the hands of paramedics. Police were on the scene to manage the traffic, closing the road until conditions improved.

Firefighters from Redbridge, Cosham and Eastleigh responded to a two-vehicle collision on the westbound carriageway of the A31 shortly after 9.30pm last night. One casualty was released from the vehicle and passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS).

Crews worked to clear the road, allowing other emergency services vehicles to get through to another incident further along the A31. Firefighters left the scene shortly before 10pm.

Redbridge, Cosham and Dorset and Wiltshire crews were called to multiple crashes on the A31 last night near Picket Post. Working alongside police and ambulance crews, firefighters made the scene safe with the carriageway covered in black ice.

No persons were trapped but a number of casualties were assessed by paramedics after approximately five vehicles were involved. HIWFRS left the scene shortly after 10pm.

On-call firefighters from Hythe responded to a collision involving two cars and a double-decker bus near a petrol station on Southampton Road shortly after 9.30pm last night. Firefighters returned to the fire station to collect grit to help make the road safe before alerting the Highways Agency. Three walking casualties were taken to hospital to be assessed.

A woman was left trapped in an upside down car after her vehicle spun on ice and collided with a tree on the A3 earlier this morning. Horndean, Waterlooville and Cosham crews were alerted to the incident on the northbound carriageway near Clanfield shortly after 5am.

Advice to drivers from the fire service stated: ‘Ensure you are taking extra care and driving safely whilst out on the roads. The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for icy conditions due to the recent wet weather and sub-zero temperatures overnight across Hampshire and Isle of Wight. The icy roads make driving conditions more difficult so unless your journey is essential, stay at home.