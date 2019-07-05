Heroic Havant carer praised after rescuing pensioner from bungalow fire on her way to work

A BRAVE carer has been hailed for rescuing a pensioner from a fire after she heard an alarm sounding from his bungalow on her way to work.

Sarah-Louise Page rushed to Brian Marshall’s aid as a kitchen blaze filled his Waterlooville home with smoke on Tuesday afternoon.

The 29-year-old was going to meet a client at The Lodge in Lavender Road, seconds away, when she saw the 71-year-old in trouble.

'I could see smoke coming out the building and knew I had to help,' said the mother-of-one, who works for Horndean-based In Home Care.

‘When I got in everything was full of smoke and the flames were high above the cooker.’

She added: ‘I had to get him out to safety and as far away from the fire as I could.

Carer Sarah-Louise Page and Brian Marshall reunited at the pensioner's home, after a dramatic rescue on Tuesday. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190703-3756)

'I didn't really think about my safety at the time.’

The blaze began after Brian, a retired civil servant, accidentally turned on an extra hob ring as he cooked steak and kidney for his dinner.

An oven glove caught fire as a result and led to a dramatic rescue from Good Samaritan Sarah-Louise.

‘I looked in there and it was pretty bad but Sarah phoned the fire brigade, they came along and it's fixed now,' said Brian.

The hob Brian Marshall accidentally set fire to on Tuesday, prompting a rescue from passer-by Sarah-Louise Page. Picture: Byron Melton

‘When she heard my alarm going she came and helped me – what more can you ask for? I'm very thankful.'

Sarah-Louise, from Havant, has been inundated with messages of love and support from friends and family since the rescue.

She said: ‘The reaction has been immense, my phone has not stopped buzzing.’

But she remains modest – claiming anybody else would have put on a brave face too.

'I feel like I have done something everyone else would have done,’ she said.

‘[Brian] said I was an angel and I could come back anytime I wanted. It was very sweet.’

Sarah-Louise's bosses took to Facebook to praise her actions, which came days after she was awarded In Home Care's carer of the month award for June, from more than 100 employees.

‘She has received some thank you flowers and a box of yummy chocolate – we wonder what she has up her sleeve next,' the agency said.