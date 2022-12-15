The appeal was established in 2002 to reach out to vulnerable people that are less fortunate than others to give them something they can cherish during the season of giving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hope Into Action is one of the charities benefitting from this year's Comfort and Joy campaign. Pictured is: (l-r) Tracey Ansell, chair of trustees, Caroline Deans, empowerment worker, Steve Ansell, building maintenance and Michelle Treacher, operations manager. Picture: Sarah Standing (031220-9364)

People are encouraged to either donate a gift voucher or a Christmas card with a special message inside, which are then given out to people that need extra support.

Tracey Ansell, Hope of Action Portsmouth’s chair of trustees, said: ‘It makes a big difference. For our families, they will be able to get presents that they can chose and for single people, it means they can spend it on their family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Youngsters play on the ice of Emsworth Mill Pond amid the Solihull lake deaths

Hope Into Action Portsmouth seeks to find homes for people that have become homeless for a range of reasons including addiction recovery, single parent families or financial hardship. They opened their first house in 2019 and have been growing ever since with the demand increasing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join the Comfort and Joy Campaign this year to help support Portsmouth people

They have been involved in the Comfort and Joy campaign for the past three years and have praised the appeal that shows an act of kindness from people in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad