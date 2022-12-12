The charity has been part of the festive campaign for the last six years and are excited to be part of it again this year as it helps those that need it the most.

Mill Rythe Holiday Village in Hayling Island have donated thousands of pounds worth of food to The LifeHouse in Albert Road, Southsea. Pictured is: Mike Morell, manager and chair of trustees at The Lifehouse, packs up his car with the donated food. Picture: Sarah Standing (210720-1561)

Mike Morell, manager at the LifeHouse, said: ‘It is all about making Christmas special and very personal for people. It gives us something we can do beyond our ability as a small food kitchen in Southsea.

‘It is lovely and the act itself is far greater than anything else, and it just shows what can be achieved by people with hearts.’

Mike added: ‘It is real kindness and we are helping not just rough sleepers, but we are helping people that are sofa surfing, struggling with mental health and recovering addicts.

‘With the voucher, they can spoil themselves with a little something and they feel noticed, respected and valued in the community and that means a great deal.’

