A blaze caused by a battery charger destroyed a number of sheds and fences in Lee-on-the-Solent.

The incident happened on Tuesday, September 23 when the battery charger was used in the garden of a property in Catalina Close. The charger had only been delivered that morning and sparked the blaze on its first use.

It has led to the fire service issuing a warning to ensure electrical products bough online are from reputable retailers and are properly certified.

Station manager Carl Halewood said: “This is an important reminder that when looking for the latest electrical gadgets and chargers, that you do your research to ensure you are buying safe products which are properly certified from reputable retailers.

“This charger was bought online and only arrived that morning before being put to use for the first time inside the shed. The fire caused significant damage throughout two gardens and had the owner not checked in, it could have spread further into their home.”

A fire caused by a battery charger bought online and used for the first time led to a number fences and sheds being destroyed in Lee-on-the-Solent. | Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service

The fire service have said this incident could have been much worse if the owner had not gone out to check the charger and could have spread to the house. Fire crews from across the region rushed to the scene.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Gosport, Fareham and Portchester firefighters were alerted to the fire on Catalina Close in Lee-on-the-Solent at around midday yesterday (September 23).

“The blaze spread across the gardens and caused damage to the exterior of two properties, and it potentially could have travelled inside had the charging unit not been checked in time.

“Multiple calls were made into the HIWFRS Control Room reporting the fire involving the two neighbouring garden sheds and fences. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire before they delivered safety advice to a number of surrounding homes.

“Crews left the scene and returned to station at around half one.”

The fire service has issued the following advice when purchasing and using electrical items:

When hunting for deals we ask that you buy from reputable retailers and look for the UKCA or CE symbol on the product to ensure it is properly certified.

You can be informed of dangerous goods and product recalls for electrical appliances by registering your items online.

Ensure you always use the charger your device originally came with.

Don’t overload your plug sockets or leave items on charge overnight/unattended.

Keep an eye out for scorch marks, hot plugs or flickering lights as this could be a sign of dangerous wiring.

If you’re looking to dispose of your electrical product, check your local waste guidance to safely throw away batteries.

Further advice can be found on the HIWFRS website.