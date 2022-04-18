The life-sized Lego suffragette named Hope which will be coming to Portsmouth

The painstakingly assembled 32,327 brick figure is visiting the city in the lead up to 2028, to celebrate 100 years since the Representation of the People (Equal Franchise) Act.

Until 4 May the statue, named Hope, will be displayed at the office of Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, in Albert Road.

Alongside the arrival of Hope, Mr Morgan’s office will also host artwork from University of Portsmouth design students on the theme of women in democracy as well as historic political banners and books.

And a number of events are taking place for members of the public to book in to attend, as well as viewings with specific community groups in the city.

Mr Morgan MP said: ‘It is an absolute pleasure welcome Hope to Portsmouth. The work that has gone into piecing Hope together – all 32,327 LEGO brick pieces – is an incredible effort.

‘I am looking forward to introducing Hope to our community and watching her inspire stories and conversations about women’s suffrage, gender inequalities and democracy.

‘I warmly encourage residents and community groups to get involved and for local schools to take part in the design competition.’

Events will be held at the office on April 23, but booking is essential via Eventbrite – search ‘Stephen Morgan.’