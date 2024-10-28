Today we are launching our #LoveYour campaign to celebrate the amazing local businesses, people, places and the quirks which make Portsmouth so amazing.

The campaign, launched to coincide with the annual ‘Journalism Matters’ week and in the run-up to the festive season, will be a love letter to our city as we focus on everything from amazing pubs to top notch chip shops, from the most beautiful walks to family favourite attractions.

At The News we pride ourselves on championing this great city that we represent everyday. Any new shop, bar or eatery opening, we always try to be there to experience it and report back to you. Any milestone reached, or local person with an incredible story to tell, we will be across it.

This campaign won’t change that but it will place the emphasis on the great things that are happening in our city and the everyday people that are making them happen.

So, where do you come in? Most importantly, you are the reason we do everything that we do. Without you we wouldn't be here. However, for this campaign we want to hear from you about all the things you love about Portsmouth.

What are your favourite places to eat in the city? Your favourite walks? Your favourite shop? Where is your favourite spot for quiet reflection? We want to know what brings you joy from living in Portsmouth and the surrounding area. If you #LoveYour - we want to know what and why.

This campaign will be running for a few months, giving us, and you, a chance to highlight different areas and people within the city.

Times are tough for people at the moment and they have been for a number of years. It is easy to get bogged down in the negatives but there are also so many amazing things on our doorstep. This is our chance to celebrate them.

You can let us know your favourite spot by emailing [email protected] or the team on [email protected]. You can also message me on X (@JoeTheNews) or BlueSky (@joedwilliams.bsky.social) or via messenger on The News Facebook page.

You can also submit your own article about something that makes this city special to you in your own words or via video - by submitting to https://www.yourworld.net/submit.